Family of abducted Shanawaaz Asghar, 6, on road to recovery after ordeal | News24

It will probably be an extended street to restoration for the household of six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was kidnapped in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

The Grade R pupil was returned safely to his household late Thursday night. The particulars of the kidnapping stay a thriller whereas the case is underneath investigation.

News24 on Friday visited Shanawaaz’s dwelling, the place neighbours and members of the family comforted the boy and his shut family members.A gradual stream of individuals entered the house to see him and want the household nicely.

His father mentioned the final 48 hours had been robust, however the household was completely satisfied he was dwelling.

“[I’m] very happy, very happy he is safe,” Shanawaaz’s father mentioned.

He didn’t wish to be named or reveal the place precisely Shanawaaz had been picked up, out of concern for his household’s security.

He additionally refused to say whether or not a ransom was paid.On Friday afternoon, rumours started swirling {that a} ransom was paid and that the kid was picked up in Khayelitsha.

Shanawaaz’s father mentioned he picked the kid up however was unfamiliar with the world. Family spokesperson Dawood Esack mentioned:

We can not reveal an excessive amount of right now; the police investigation remains to be ongoing.

Esack mentioned the kid was mentally and bodily okay.

“It will be hard for the family to move past this ordeal. But we really thank everyone for their support and well wishes,” Esack mentioned.

Six armed males kidnapped Shanawaaz on the nook of 4th Avenue and Ninth Street and compelled him right into a silver VW Polo on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut mentioned: “Our investigation is still under way, and arrests are yet to be made.”