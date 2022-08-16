Family of slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen seeking $35 million in damages

AUSTIN, Texas — The household of a Texas soldier who was was sexually harassed and killed at a military base near Killeen in 2020 filed a lawsuit Friday in search of $35 million in damages from the U.S. authorities.

The household of 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen is in search of damages on the premise of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful loss of life.

The younger girl’s loss of life sparked a social media motion with the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen. AP/Carolyn Kaster

An investigation by navy officers into the loss of life of Guillen, who was killed by a fellow soldier at U.S. Army base Fort Hood, discovered that she was additionally sexually harassed and that leaders didn’t take acceptable motion. The lawsuit describes two cases through which Guillen was harassed throughout her time as a soldier and Guillen’s suicidal ideas because of dealing with the harassment, which she instructed household that she didn’t report for worry of retaliation.

“This will be an opportunity for every victim to feel not only like they have a voice but that they can be made whole,” mentioned Natalie Khawam, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Guillen household.

The lawsuit follows a choice Thursday by a three-judge panel from the ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco stating that an Army colonel may proceed with a lawsuit towards a former Air Force General over a sexual assault allegation. The courtroom discovered {that a} legislation baring service members from in search of damages over accidents throughout service didn’t apply.

Guillen was declared lacking in April 2020. Her stays have been discovered that July, when the soldier accused of killing Guillen died by suicide following a confrontation with officers. A civilian faced charges for allegedly helping Robinson dispose of Guillen’s remains.

Guillen’s loss of life and claims by her household that she was harassed and assaulted on the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and energetic service members who got here ahead about their very own experiences within the navy with the hashtag #IAmVaessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers have since handed laws in honor of Guillen that eliminated some authority from commanders and gave survivors extra choices to report.