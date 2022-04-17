Family of slain Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi want the perpetrators apprehended | News24

The household of Elvis Nyathi need the perpetrators delivered to ebook.

He was killed final week after a day of protest towards the poor policing of immigration legal guidelines.

Nyathi was given a state-assisted funeral in Zimbabwe.

The household of the late Elvis Nyathi need his killers to be delivered to justice.

Nyathi is the Zimbabwean man who was brutally killed and set alight by an offended mob in Johannesburg’s Diepsloot final week.

He was attacked by a vigilante group in search of suspected criminals. He was crushed, stoned and set alight a metres from his residence.

Speaking at his burial on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest metropolis, his uncle, Mpthathisi Ndlovu, mentioned: “It is our wish to see the people, who did this, be apprehended. No person deserves to die the way Elvis did.”

Zimbabwe’s minister of state for provincial affairs in Bulawayo, Judith Ncube, talking on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, mentioned Nyathi’s dying was a really painful expertise for the nation.

“As a country, we have been extremely hurt by what happened to Elvis,” she mentioned.

“We all feel this because there’s not a single family that does not have someone in South Africa. We realise that, if this can happen to one of us, it can happen to anyone.”

She added that migration to South Africa is nothing new, which is why there is not any must kill one another.

“Migration of Zimbabweans into South Africa is not a new thing. We had people moving to South Africa even before independence. It makes us wonder why some people are turning on fellow Africans, instead of talking through problems,” she mentioned.

Nyathi’s burnt garments had been positioned in his grave earlier than it was closed.

He is survived by his spouse and 4 youngsters.

