Family of Sri Lankan woman who died in immigration custody sues Japanese government

The household of a Sri Lankan girl who died in Japanese immigration detention sued the federal government on Friday, in a high-profile case that has reignited calls to reform situations within the system.

Wishma Sandamali, 33, died a yr in the past whereas detained for overstaying her visa after in search of police safety, reportedly to flee an abusive relationship.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She had allegedly complained of abdomen ache and different signs for a number of weeks, and a authorities probe into her loss of life concluded she acquired insufficient remedy as her well being deteriorated.

Her loss of life at a facility within the central metropolis of Nagoya prompted the justice minister final yr to apologize and pledge to enhance medical provision to detainees.

Sandamali’s household sued the nationwide authorities on Friday, their lawyer’s workplace advised AFP with out giving particulars. Local media reported the household was in search of 156 million yen ($1.3 million) in damages.

Carrying a framed {photograph} of Sandamali, her youthful sister advised reporters she was bracing for a protracted look forward to additional info.

“I’m very sad that we had to take legal action to find out what happened to my elder sister,” she stated within the Sinhala language.

“Litigation means a process that will take a few more years. That means I have to wait a few more years to find out the reason for my elder sister’s death.

“I am truly sad that it had to come to this.”

Rights campaigners have lengthy criticized situations at Japanese detention facilities, together with how guards reply to medical emergencies.

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa on Friday supplied condolences to her household and vowed to forestall a recurrence.

Sandamali’s loss of life “never should have happened in a facility entrusted with the lives of detainees,” he advised reporters.

Last summer season, former justice minister Yoko Kamikawa stated the probe had not conclusively decided the reason for loss of life, however discovered the detention heart “lacked a system to assess the health of detainees and provide medical services.”

Japan’s ruling lawmakers additionally final yr dropped a controversial push to make it simpler to deport unsuccessful asylum seekers following opposition strain.