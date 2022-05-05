Family reunited with 911 dispatcher who helped deliver their baby by the side of the road

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. – A month in the past, 4 folks have been strangers. But now, they’re bonded for all times.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer has the story of a life saved by a telephone name.

“You’re taught to take a lot of the variables out, so here’s a specific, OK, tell me exactly what happened,” stated Gerard Lewis.

Lewis is a 911 dispatcher in Orange County. At 3 a.m. on April 9, he received a name. A lady was in labor.

Andrewa Jackson’s fiancé, Derrick Crowder, was racing her to the hospital

“So I’m in the front seat, I’m holding onto the handle, and everything. I’m just like going like this! And then my water broke,” Jackson stated.

They have been on I-84, solely 19 minutes away from the hospital, however their child wasn’t going to attend. He needed to pull over.

On a 911 name, Crowder and Jackson may be heard shouting, “She’s out! She’s out! She’s breathing!”

The supply was made, however there was a difficulty with the newborn. On the 911 tape, Crowder may be heard pleading for assist.

“She’s got the umbilical cord around the neck! Help me, please!” Crowder stated.

“Derrick, listen to me. Slide your finger under the cord,” Lewis stated.

“I was very scared and nervous, I’m gonna be honest with you. I’ve never been in a situation like that,” Crowder stated.

On the 911 name, Lewis spoke to Crowder.

“Did you do that?” Lewis stated.

“I did it,” Crowder stated.

“Is the baby breathing now?” Lewis stated.

“Yes, the baby is breathing,” Crowder stated.

“OK, good,” stated Lewis.

“OK, she’s crying now,” Crowder stated.

“OK, good,” stated Lewis.

Nova was seven kilos, 4 ounces, 19 inches lengthy. Birth location? I-84.

“I don’t know what kind of training this guy got, but whatever training, they did an awesome job. I don’t know where he comes from, but this guy is my hero. He’ll always be my hero,” Lewis stated.

“Are you happy that Derrick is OK?” Overmyer requested.

“I’m happy he’s alright, yes, thank God. Because he was shaking like this the whole time,” Jackson stated. “I’m just sitting here like ‘hello? Everything’s OK.'”

Now these proud dad and mom will another excuse to have fun on Mother’s Day.