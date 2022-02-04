Family shattered after girl, 5, dies with Covid

The heartbroken household of Queensland’s youngest Covid sufferer has remembered the teenager who died earlier than she was in a position to be vaccinated.

The heartbroken household of one in all Australia’s youngest Covid victims has spoken out after the teenager died earlier than she was in a position to be vaccinated.

Ruby Boston handed away in Queensland on Tuesday after her two-week battle with the virus was worsened by her pre-existing Cockayne Syndrome Type 2 prognosis.

The five-year-old’s devastated aunt Lucinda Jeffery began a GoFundMe to assist help her bereaved mom, Ashleigh McCosker.

Ms Jeffrey mentioned her niece had a “beautiful, bright smile” regardless of being left unable to stroll or speak after her Cockayne prognosis in 2018.

“Her little life was one lived to the fullest including attending mainstream kindy at Okinja ELC where she met and made so many friends, accepting of her just as she was,” she mentioned.

“It was apparent to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting and spending time with Ruby, how bright her personality was and how she knew to love and be loved.”

Ms Jeffery additionally expressed anger on the Queensland authorities for opening the state’s border earlier than any kids had the prospect to be vaccinated.

“Her family believes the opening of QLD borders prior to the rollout of vaccines being available for children has contributed to her passing,” Ms Jeffrey mentioned.

“Perhaps more support and forethought should have been given to the families of the young and vulnerable.”

Queensland opened its interstate border with coronavirus ridden New South Wales and Victoria on December 17, simply as Omicron was inflicting instances to skyrocket.

Since journey was permitted once more, the state has constantly recorded hundreds of instances a day, regardless of remaining comparatively virus free for the earlier two years.

A complete of 234 individuals in Queensland have now died with Covid, together with Ruby .

But for Ruby’s household, it stays paramount she is remembered as way more than a statistic.

“We really just wanted the world to know, she wasn’t just a child who died with Covid, she was someone’s child, she was my sister Ashleigh’s beloved daughter and her name was Ruby.”