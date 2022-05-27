Family still waiting for answers after son killed at Gauteng school two months ago | News24

Two months after Nhlanhla Tshabalala died at a college, Panyaza Lesufi appointed a legislation agency to look into the demise.

The teenager died throughout a scuffle over a toy gun.

Nhlanhla’s household, nonetheless, are nonetheless ready for solutions.

On Monday, Nhlanhla Tshabalala’s household celebrated his sixteenth birthday by reflecting on his life and their quest to grasp what occurred on the day he died.

Tshabalala died after allegedly being assaulted by a trainer and a basic assistant at Tsakane Secondary School after a scuffle over a toy gun. The incident occurred in March.

The Retshegofaditswe Secondary School Grade 9 pupil had reportedly gone to Tsakane Secondary School to retrieve his cellphone when the scuffle occurred.

His demise led to protests in any respect seven excessive faculties within the space.

On 28 March, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi appointed a legislation agency to analyze the circumstances, promising the investigation could be accomplished inside every week.

Nearly two months later, the household are nonetheless ready for solutions.

Nhlanhla Tshabalala, 16, was allegedly killed at Tsakane Secondary School. Supplied Supplied

Gauteng training spokesperson Steve Mabona stated: “A law firm was appointed. However, the report will be made public in due course.”

Mabona, in response to News24, didn’t clarify why the report had been delayed. The trainer and the final assistant have been moved to the district workplace, which left matric candidates with out an economics trainer.

Mabona stated a substitute trainer had since been appointed to take over the category.

Tshabalala’s household stated they’d misplaced religion within the Gauteng training division.

Family spokesperson Mamokete Mojalefa stated they have been pondering of appointing their very own legislation agency to analyze the matter.

Mojalefa added:

What do we have to do to get solutions? We should know the reality.

She stated that, every week after the investigation began, the household contacted the legislation agency for an replace.

“They asked that we give them an extra week because they were looking for learners to give them evidence. We agreed because we did not want to rush the process. We wanted to give them a chance to do things right. We trusted them; we didn’t want to be seen as irrational.”

When the household, at a later date, contacted the legislation agency for an replace, they have been knowledgeable that the report was full and was with Lesufi.

She stated they have been additionally sad that the trainer and the final assistant had not been fired.

“There was nothing that stopped the department from suspending those people. What purpose are they serving by moving them? They said they moved them for protection. Protection from whom?”

