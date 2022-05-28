Family wants answers after father allegedly gave children poison-laced energy drinks | News24

Tebogo Ngcongwane 6, one of many three siblings who died after consuming an vitality drink that his father had allegedly spiked.

A household from Ratanda believes a father intentionally poisoned his youngsters’s vitality drinks, leading to three of their deaths.

One little one remains to be in hospital whereas one other did not have the vitality drink. The father can also be in hospital after trying suicide.

The man additionally allegedly poisoned the household canine.

A household from Ratanda, Heidelberg has given horrifying particulars of how they consider a father intentionally served poison-laced vitality drinks to his youngsters, killing three of them.

According to household spokesperson Johannes Khoabane, on Thursday, the person waited for the kids’s mom to go away for work.

Once she had left and the 5 youngsters have been preparing for his or her college day, he provided them vitality drinks believed to have been laced with rat poison.

A preliminary report by the Education Department signifies that 4 of the kids drank the vitality drinks, spokesperson Steve Mabona stated. Three youngsters aged 16, 13 and 6 died, whereas a fourth sibling is combating for his life in hospital. A fifth sibling did not have the drink.

While the household was not sure why the person had allegedly killed the kids, Khoabane stated they believed it was deliberate.

“What happened here needs us to band together in this grief. We don’t know what type of demonic spirit entered the father to do this. It seems like something he planned.”

He stated after giving the poison-laced vitality drinks to the kids, he additionally fed the household canine poison. The animal died.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the colleges the kids attended – Ratanda Primary School and Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School – additionally visited the household.

The mom, in keeping with Mabona, works as a meals handler at Thuto-Lesedi. “She would have seen this firsthand, which is quite sad. They really need support.”

Khoabane stated as soon as the kids fell sick at college, the academics tried their finest to save lots of their lives.

“They tried hard and we want to thank them for that.”

Katleho Khoabane, 13, one of many three siblings who died after consuming an vitality drink that his father had allegedly spiked. Supplied Supplied.

He stated as soon as phrase bought out locally that the daddy was behind the alleged poisoning, the person tried suicide.

“He took an overdose of pills and then stabbed himself several times with glass. He then took a picture of the children and lay in bed with it. I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the daddy was now recovering in hospital below police guard. He has been charged with the homicide and tried homicide.

Muridili stated when officers arrived on the home, they discovered the person unconscious.

According to Khoboane, he advised nurses he needed to apologise for the incident.

“The nurses that were helping us at the clinic say he apologised. They said he is apologising. He says he doesn’t know what he was doing.”

Lehlogonolo Khoabane,16, one of many three siblings who died after consuming an vitality drink that his father had allegedly spiked. Supplied Supplied.

Khoabane stated all of the household now needed was solutions.

“We have no idea what happened. All of us want to know what happened. We asked his wife and she said they had not fought. I don’t know what happened. The only person who knows is him. We are stuck, he must tell us why he did that.”

He described the daddy as a quiet particular person.

On Friday, Lesufi visited Ratanda Primary and Thuto-Lesedi Secondary the place the kids attended college. He stated: “This is a situation where even the family pet could not survive.”

The MEC stated he was devastated by the incident.

“I am so gutted. It’s very difficult. I am weak, weak, weak. It was more difficult to address those pupils and persuade them to accept what happened and that they have to comfort each other.”

Pupils at each colleges had been provided psycho-social assist.

