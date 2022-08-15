Family welcomes arrest of fourth person in Hillary Gardee murder | News24

The Gardee household has welcomed the arrest of a fourth individual within the homicide of Hillary Gardee.

The household had beforehand lambasted police for what it felt was a failure to make arrests within the case.

The newest arrest introduced the household “a level of peace,” stated household spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

A fourth arrest within the homicide of Hillary Gardee was proof that the work of a “multi-stakeholder unit” investigating the case was bearing outcomes, the Gardee household stated.

Family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo stated the household welcomed the most recent arrest.

“The arrest brings the family a level of peace. They had taken the decision to go to court to ensure a multi-stakeholder unit is established to investigate Hillary’s murder. It looks like this is starting to bear fruit,” stated Tambo.

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, Hillary’s father, beforehand accused the police of dragging their ft within the investigation, not following up on proof provided by the household, and failing to arrest all of the folks concerned.

Tambo stated the household felt “more confident” following the most recent arrest and didn’t imagine that “there are any more suspects that need to be arrested”.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated the 36-year-old man was arrested in KwaThema in Springs, Gauteng, on Thursday night.

“He was found in possession of a firearm (pistol) with its serial number filed off. He is linked to three other murder cases which also happened in Mpumalanga,” stated Mohlala.

The man appeared within the Delmas Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Rassie Nkuna, from Kanyamazane, deserted his bail utility and the case was postponed for per week for additional investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority stated.

His co-accused are Philemon Lukhele, 47, Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, and Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52. They face expenses of homicide, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Hillary Gardee was reported lacking on 29 April after she was final seen at Spar on the Plaza Shopping Centre in Mbombela in Mpumalanga together with her 3-year-old daughter. The little one was later discovered deserted in Kamagugu, the place they each lived.

Police later discovered Hillary’s physique in a timber plantation close to Sabie.