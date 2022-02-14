Famous rapper ‘shot’ outside Justin Bieber party

Authorities have confirmed rapper Kodak Black was amongst 4 shot outdoors the afterparty of an unique Justin Bieber live performance in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kodak Black was amongst 4 individuals shot outdoors a star-studded after-party following Justin Bieber’s live performance in Los Angeles, authorities stated.

Multiple pictures had been fired round 2.45am on Saturday throughout a struggle outdoors the afterparty in West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy bar, police advised The Sun.

Kodak, actual identify Bill Kapri, was injured in the course of the incident, NBC News confirmed.

Aside from the 24-year-old rapper, three others had been shot, together with two males aged 19 and 60.

Paramedics took two of the victims to the hospital and police later discovered that two further victims had taken themselves to native hospitals; all are listed as secure, police stated in a press release.

According to Page Six, one man sustained accidents to his shoulder, one other to the buttocks, and a 3rd was believed to be shot within the leg.

Police stated the suspect, recognized as a black male, fled the scene.

The taking pictures got here hours after Bieber had carried out in WeHo on the Pacific Design Center.

The celebration at Nice Guy was an all-star affair with the visitor listing that includes Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian, TMZ reported.

The outlet stated Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby had been on the road outdoors the venue when a struggle broke out and pictures reportedly began ringing after the rapper took a swing at somebody.

The rapper’s crew advised TMZ that somebody in his entourage acquired jumped as they exited the membership and Kodak stepped in, swinging on the assailant earlier than a gunman opened fireplace.

There had been a complete of 10 pictures fired, police stated. Kodak was reportedly shot within the leg.

It’s nonetheless early within the investigation, so it’s unclear who opened fireplace, who the goal or targets had been, or if it was a lone gunman or a number of shooters.

The Sun left messages in search of remark from Kodak Black’s and Justin Bieber’s representatives.

Kodak Black was beforehand sentenced to 3 years in jail for falsifying paperwork used to purchase weapons at a Miami gun retailer.

However, the star was pardoned by former President Donald Trump on his final day in workplace.

The Florida rapper was in Illinois’ USP Thomson jail, the place he served round half of his sentence.

Bieber’s invite-only live performance on Friday was the primary of two nights of a Super Bowl-week celebration dubbed “Homecoming Weekend.”

The star carried out a 45-minute set because the night’s headliner.

The crowd included Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos, and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.