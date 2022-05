Fan Falls On Class 10 Andhra Student While Writing Exam

Government docs stated they would supply higher remedy to the coed after writing the examination.

Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh):

In a surprising incident, a fan fell on a pupil whereas she was writing her class 10 examination at an examination centre in Aandhra Pradesh’s Sri Satya Sai district.

According to the police, “An incident took place at the 10th class examination centre in Somandipally, Sri Sathya Sai district. During the exam at a local Vignan school, a fan spun around and fell on a girl student who was writing a test. She was given first aid which made her finish her exam. She is absolutely fine.”

“They allowed me to write the exam after the government doctors confirmed that there was no risk to me,” stated the sufferer.

Government docs stated they would supply higher remedy to the coed after writing the examination and see to it that she recovers rapidly.

Vignan School correspondent Mallikarjuna stated, “Two days before the tenth class centre was set up, all the electrical wires, tube lights and ceiling fans in the entire building had been repaired. He told the media that all the fans will be checked and repaired in every room today.”

