‘Fanatical Islamist’ found guilty of murdering UK lawmaker

London: A “fanatical Islamist”, who was impressed by Islamic State, has been discovered responsible of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to loss of life in a frenzied assault inside a church the place he was assembly voters.

A portrait of English MP David Amess. A person has been discovered responsible of his homicide. Credit:Getty

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess in an assault final October for what he stated was revenge for the lawmaker’s help for airstrikes on Syria.

Prosecutors stated he was a “committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist”.

“This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs,” stated Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division. “Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons.”