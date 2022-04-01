Fannie Masemola named new national police commissioner | News24

General Fannie Masemola is the brand new nationwide police commissioner.

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced his appointment on Thursday afternoon.

He stated Masemola brings an “outstanding record of achievements”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed General Fannie Masemola as the brand new police commissioner.

The president introduced Masemola’s appointment throughout an deal with on Thursday afternoon.

News24 had this week reported on the five candidates in the running for the job.

Ramaphosa stated Masemola had been a deputy police commissioner with an “outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa”.

This included serving to with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after the primary democratic elections in 1994. He stated Masemola dropped at the place his expertise in drastically decreasing cash-in-transit crimes within the interval round 2016.

He added that Masemola performed a number one function in coordinating safety for all elections since and together with 1994.

He additionally led the securing of main nationwide and worldwide occasions within the nation, together with United Nations Summits, Climate Conferences, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“Most recently, General Masemola served the nation as chairperson of the Natjoints on Covid-19, which coordinated government’s efforts across different sectors nationally and internationally to keep all of us safe.

Cyril Ramaphosa with Fanie Masemola. Supplied GCIS

“The weight of the nation’s expectation resting on the commissioner’s shoulders shall be matched solely by the load of the assist authorities will place on the disposal of the commissioner.

The issues that led to Ramaphosa announcing the early termination of Khehla Sitole's contract

“A stable, capable and capacitated South African Police Service is our surest guarantee that our constitutional rights will not be violated by criminals.”

Ramaphosa stated additional steps can be taken to revive stability to all safety buildings, together with filling vital vacancies within the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence.

Ramaphosa assured Masemola that he had the “full support and backing” of Cabinet and the federal government.

“I want to call on the leadership as well as the rank and file of the South African Police Service to pledge their support to you as well. You have the weight of the nation’s expectations resting on your shoulders, but I am confident you are more than up to this task and responsibility.”

The former commissioner, Khehla Sitole, had his contract terminated in February. Today [Thursday] marks his final day.

Sitole’s reign was characterised by controversy, with News24 reporting extensively concerning the investigation into an aborted try by police to splurge R45 million on a spying system, often known as a “grabber”, on the eve of the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec elective convention.

His axing comes after requires Ramaphosa to fireplace each Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele for participating in bitter, public spats.

