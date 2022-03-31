Fans storm onto the pitch as Ghana earns World Cup berth over Nigeria





After a goalless draw within the first leg, Thomas Partey’s away purpose in Wednesday’s recreation was sufficient to see Ghana attain Qatar 2022 — the primary African nation to take action.

Partey’s pushed shot within the tenth minute discovered its means beneath Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to present the Black Stars the lead within the tie.

William Troost-Ekong leveled from the penalty spot after Ademola Lookman was introduced down by Denis Odoi within the field later within the first half, however Nigeria could not produce the successful purpose wanted to earn World Cup qualification.

And after the ultimate whistle, followers on the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja vented their frustration by breaking onto the pitch.

READ: Christian Eriksen set for ‘special’ return to pitch he almost died on According to Reuters, followers threw objects at Ghana’s supporters and gamers, who needed to battle to the tunnel to depart the pitch. Police intervened by beating rioters with batons and spraying tear gasoline, Reuters reported. CNN has contacted FIFA and CAF, the governing physique of African soccer, in relation to the group hassle however has not acquired a response. It’s solely the second time since 1994 that Nigeria has didn’t qualify for the World Cup having missed out on the 2006 match in Germany. It additionally follows a disappointing African Cup of Nations marketing campaign in January that noticed the Super Eagles knocked out within the spherical of 16 by Tunisia. Ghana, in the meantime, will return to the World Cup, which will get underway on November 21, having didn’t qualify for the final match in Russia 4 years in the past. READ: Canada celebrates reaching first men’s World Cup in 36 years FIFA additionally confirmed to CNN that Dr. Joseph Kabungo, a Zambian CAF/FIFA medical officer who was on responsibility for the sport in Abuja, had handed away from sudden cardiac dying. “FIFA would like to pass its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones as well as to the Zambian football community,” mentioned an announcement. The Zambian Football Association (FAZ) additionally paid tribute to Dr. Kabungo on social media , calling him “a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community.” The assertion added: “His impact was vast, having also been part of [Zambia’s] 2012 AFCON winning team. His death is a huge loss as Dr Kabungo was a friend and confidant to many generations of players and their families.”

CNN’s Aleks Klosok and Sammy Mngqosini contributed to reporting.





