Fans stunned by 50 Cent’s epic Super Bowl stunt

An iconic ‘90s rapper was a surprise inclusion to an already loaded Super Bowl halftime show line-up, and he certainly made a grand entrance.

Rapper 50 Cent had made an unannounced performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, boosting an already epic line-up.

The 46-year-old – real name Curtis Jackson – joined Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr Dre and Kendrick Lamar on the iconic stage for one of the most memorable performances of all time.

And ‘Fiddy’ definitely made a grand entrance, kicking off his efficiency hanging the wrong way up from the stage in a nod to his 2003 music video for In Da Club.

He then flipped to his toes earlier than launching into the track, the place he was surrounded by a gaggle of dancers on a nightclub themed stage set.

Social media was shortly flooded with hundreds of tweets about 50 Cent’s shock inclusion and his nifty stage stunt:

Elsewhere within the star-studded 12-minute set, it was Eminem who stole headlines for his defiant act against the NFL, as he was seen taking the knee after singing Lose Yourself.

Despite stories NFL officers reportedly shut down the 49-year-old rapper’s concept to take a stance throughout a behind-the-scenes conflict, Eminem did so anyway.

Taking the knee has been adopted at Black Lives Matter protests globally, in response to an anti-racism protest originated by American soccer participant Colin Kaepernick in 2016.