Fansided Spreads Awareness to the Benefits of Badminton

The following is an excerpt by Fansided from the article titled Spreading the Benefits of Badminton:

Special Olympics is taking steps to make it attainable for a lot of extra individuals to have comparable experiences as Jayne and Meg did that day two years in the past, partnering with the Badminton World Federation within the hope of spreading the game extra broadly. Though badminton is a well-liked sport world wide and provided in Special Olympics applications worldwide, it isn’t performed as usually within the United States. However, there are a lot of causes that its advocates imagine that badminton is an efficient match for Special Olympics and is primed to win excessive numbers of converts.

According to Special Olympics representatives I spoke to, badminton is particularly good for athletes on the autistic spectrum with its emphasis on consideration, eye contact, and long-term focus. It additionally develops many different abilities equivalent to hand-eye coordination and higher physique motion. It is an accessible non-contact sport, requiring much less tools and fewer contributors than many different sports activities. One may also play in comparatively small areas, each indoors and open air.