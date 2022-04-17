Fantasy Pick: Back Samson and Russell for points





April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, thirtieth match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Safe XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell (vice-capt), Yuzvendra Chahal, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna

Royals’ captain is predicted to attain massive after a string of low scores. He began the event with a 27-ball 55 in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad however has gone quiet after that. Overall within the center overs, Samson has 706 runs in 25 innings at a strike price of 159, probably the most runs for any participant on this interval.

The allrounder bought probably the most fantasy factors in Knight Riders’ earlier recreation in opposition to Sunrisers, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls and choosing up 2 for 20. He is the second most precious fantasy participant (MVP) on this IPL thus far after Hardik Pandya.

Jos Buttler: He is the present He is the present Orange Cap holder and the main six-hitter, having scored 272 runs in 5 outings at a strike price of 152.80. He has notched up 18 sixes thus far. He is but to attain a half-century in opposition to Knight Riders.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The legspinner is the The legspinner is the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in 5 outings at an economic system of 6.80. Since the beginning of the earlier IPL season, he has taken probably the most wickets in center overs – 27 wickets in 20 innings at an economic system of 6.80.

Devdutt Padikkal: The Karnataka teen has been in kind for Royals this season, scoring a quickfire 41 and 37. His scores in opposition to Knight Riders are 21, 22, 25, 25 and 32. Back him to play an important knock on Monday.

Sunil Narine: The allrounder has been probably the most economical bowler this season with an economic system price of The allrounder has been probably the most economical bowler this season with an economic system price of 5.00 in six video games. He is also promoted up the batting order, which could fetch you further fantasy factors.

High threat XI: Jos Buttler (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Andre Russell, James Neesham, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-capt).





