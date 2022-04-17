Fantasy Pick: Back Samson and Russell for points
April 18: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, thirtieth match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Safe XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell (vice-capt), Yuzvendra Chahal, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna
Royals’ captain is predicted to attain massive after a string of low scores. He began the event with a 27-ball 55 in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad however has gone quiet after that. Overall within the center overs, Samson has 706 runs in 25 innings at a strike price of 159, probably the most runs for any participant on this interval.
The allrounder bought probably the most fantasy factors in Knight Riders’ earlier recreation in opposition to Sunrisers, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls and choosing up 2 for 20. He is the second most precious fantasy participant (MVP) on this IPL thus far after Hardik Pandya.
Devdutt Padikkal: The Karnataka teen has been in kind for Royals this season, scoring a quickfire 41 and 37. His scores in opposition to Knight Riders are 21, 22, 25, 25 and 32. Back him to play an important knock on Monday.
High threat XI: Jos Buttler (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Andre Russell, James Neesham, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-capt).