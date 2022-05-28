Fantasy Pick: Buttler, obviously, but do pick Saha, Hardik and Samson too

IPL 2022 Final – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

Safe XI: Jos Buttler (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (vice-capt), Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yash Dayal

Captain: Jos Buttler

Buttler has had a whopping IPL season, scoring 824 runs in 16 innings to this point at a median of 58.85 and a strike fee of 151.47. Even although he struggled within the second half of the league, he was again at his finest within the two playoffs, scoring 89 (56 balls) and 106* (60 balls). His scores in opposition to Gujarat Titans this season are 89 and 54.

Vice-captain: Wriddhiman Saha

Saha has scored 312 runs in ten innings at a median of 34.66. Saha wants 50 extra runs within the closing to tie along with his finest IPL when it comes to runs scored – he received 362 in 2014, enjoying for Kings XI Punjab [now Punjab Kings]. As a wicketkeeper, too, he’s more likely to get you factors as he has effected 12 dismissals to this point.

Hot Picks

Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals captain has been among the many runs this season, scoring 444 runs in 16 innings at a strike fee of 147.50. Although huge scores have been lacking, he has recorded ten scores of 20 or extra, which is more likely to get him into top-performing fantasy gamers. Behind the wickets, no person has extra dismissals than Samson – 16.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik is Titans’ main scorer with 453 runs in 14 innings at a median of 45.30, and has additionally taken 5 wickets, although he has bowled sporadically. His performances in opposition to Royals this season are 40* in 27 balls and 1 for 14 and 87* in 52 balls and 1 for 18.

Differential Picks

Mohammed Shami: The main wicket-taker for Titans this season with 19 in 15 video games is a steal at 8.5 credit within the WonderWins fantasy app. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker in powerplays this season with 11 strikes, at an economic system of 6.57. Since 2021, he has taken seven wickets in 4 outings in opposition to Royals.

Yash Dayal: Dayal has been in prolific type in his debut season, taking ten wickets in eight video games to this point. Four of these ten wickets have come in opposition to Royals.