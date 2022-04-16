Cricket
Fantasy Pick: Capitalise on Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube’s form
April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, twenty ninth match, MCA Stadium, Pune
Safe XI: Matthew Wade, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali (vice-capt), Hardik Pandya (capt), Dwayne Bravo, Lockie Ferguson, Maheesh Theekshana
Vice-captain: Moeen Ali
The England allrounder has appeared in kind within the couple of knocks he has performed this season – 35 (22) and 48 (35). In the recent Bangladesh Premier League, he was one of many MVP’s of the event, scoring 225 runs at a strike fee of 150 and taking 9 wickets in eight video games at an economic system of seven.26.
Hot picks
Shivam Dube: With 207 runs in 5 outings at an unimaginable strike fee of 176.92, Shivam Dube is among the top run-scorers within the event. He has scored probably the most runs in center overs this season – 151 runs at a strike fee of 158.94.
Lockie Ferguson: Titans’ tempo sensation Lockie Ferguson blew away Rajasthan Royals with 3 for 23 in 4 overs in a excessive scoring sport. He is the leading wicket-taker for Titans with eight scalps in 5 outings. In the 2 video games he has performed right here, he has taken six wickets at a median of 5.83 and an economic system of 4.38 – unimaginable numbers.
Differential picks
Maheesh Theekshana: The 21-year-old thriller spinner from Sri Lanka was the decide of the bowlers in Super Kings’ final sport against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the place he picked up 4 for 33. Since 2021 in T20s he has taken 18 wickets in powerplay overs, in 26 innings, at an unimaginable economic system of 6.83.
David Miller: David Miller has been very cautious within the center overs this season scoring solely 38 runs in 38 balls however has been a ruthless finisher in T20 cricket lately. Since 2021, he has scored the third-most runs in demise overs in T20s – 420 runs at a strike fee of 193.54 and a median of 52.50.
High Risk XI: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Shivam Dube (capt), Abhinav Manohar, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Chris Jordan, Lockie Ferguson, Maheesh Theekshana (vice-capt)