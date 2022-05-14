Cricket
Fantasy Pick: Go with Devon Conway and Mohammed Shami as your first picks
May 15: Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans, 62nd Match, Wankhede Stadium
Safe XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami (vice-capt), Dwayne Bravo, Yash Dayal, Simarjeet Singh
Hot Picks
Dwayne Bravo: IPL’s main wicket-taker went wicketless for the primary time this season within the final recreation towards Mumbai Indians, however has been having a splendid season selecting up 16 wickets in ten video games to date. Eleven of these 16 wickets have come within the loss of life overs at a shocking strike charge of 6.73, which makes him the leading wicket-taker in that phase.
Moeen Ali: The England allrounder could not replicate his batting consistency from the earlier season however has performed some essential knocks within the present one. He has been among the many wickets just lately, selecting up six of them in his final three outings. Since 2019 at Wankhede, he has recorded scores of 25 or more 5 occasions and has taken seven wickets in six video games.
Differential Picks
Rahul Tewatia: The 28-year Haryana allrounder has gained a few video games for his facet this season. But as a fantasy prospect, he has not been an easy choose. Having mentioned that, at Wankhede Stadium he has scored 276 runs in 11 innings in T20s at a mean of 55.20 and a strike charge of 158.62. His two scores there on this season are 40*(21) and 40*(24).
High Risk XI: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali (capt), Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Mukesh Choudhary (vice-capt), Maheesh Theekshana