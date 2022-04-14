Fantasy Pick: Go with Kane Williamson as captain and Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain
Apr 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, twenty fifth match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Safe XI: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson (capt), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
After a sluggish begin to the season, the Sunrisers captain has discovered kind in latest instances, scoring 57 and 32 in his final two outings. A key motive why Williamson might be an excellent captaincy selection in your fantasy staff is his file in opposition to Knight Riders. Williamson has scored 20 or extra runs in six of his final eight innings in opposition to them. He has been in respectable kind coming into the IPL too. Williamson was New Zealand’s main run-scorer within the not too long ago concluded T20 World Cup, with 216 runs in seven innings, together with a prime rating of 85 within the last.
The new Knight Riders captain has been a prolific run-scorer in T20s this 12 months with 352 runs in 9 video games, at a mean of 70.40, and a strike price of 162.96. He additionally loves batting in opposition to Sunrisers as his file of 286 runs in 9 outings in India, at a mean of 35.75, suggests.
High Risk XI: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (capt), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, T Natarajan (vice-capt)