Fantasy Pick: Go with Kane Williamson as captain and Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain

After a sluggish begin to the season, the Sunrisers captain has discovered kind in latest instances, scoring 57 and 32 in his final two outings. A key motive why Williamson might be an excellent captaincy selection in your fantasy staff is his file in opposition to Knight Riders. Williamson has scored 20 or extra runs in six of his final eight innings in opposition to them. He has been in respectable kind coming into the IPL too. Williamson was New Zealand’s main run-scorer within the not too long ago concluded T20 World Cup, with 216 runs in seven innings, together with a prime rating of 85 within the last.