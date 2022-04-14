Cricket

Fantasy Pick: Go with Kane Williamson as captain and Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain

Apr 15: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, twenty fifth match, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Safe XI: Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson (capt), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt), Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After a sluggish begin to the season, the Sunrisers captain has discovered kind in latest instances, scoring 57 and 32 in his final two outings. A key motive why Williamson might be an excellent captaincy selection in your fantasy staff is his file in opposition to Knight Riders. Williamson has scored 20 or extra runs in six of his final eight innings in opposition to them. He has been in respectable kind coming into the IPL too. Williamson was New Zealand’s main run-scorer within the not too long ago concluded T20 World Cup, with 216 runs in seven innings, together with a prime rating of 85 within the last.

The new Knight Riders captain has been a prolific run-scorer in T20s this 12 months with 352 runs in 9 video games, at a mean of 70.40, and a strike price of 162.96. He additionally loves batting in opposition to Sunrisers as his file of 286 runs in 9 outings in India, at a mean of 35.75, suggests.

T Natarajan: With eight wickets in 4 outings, Natarajan is Sunrisers’ main wicket-taker within the match to this point. Natarajan is probably going to offer you fantasy factors nearly each sport. He has taken probably the most variety of wickets within the demise overs this season: 5 wickets in six overs, at a mean of 13.20.
Rahul Tripathi: Tripathi has been in advantageous kind for Sunrisers in IPL 2022. His greatest energy is his run-scoring within the center overs. Tripathi has scored 75 runs in 42 balls within the center overs this season, at a strike price of 178.57, and been dismissed simply as soon as. His highest IPL rating of 93 got here in opposition to Knight Riders, in 2017.
Abhishek Sharma: Just like his opening accomplice Williamson, Abhishek has additionally discovered kind solely within the final two video games, after a comparatively sluggish begin to the season. He is at the moment the main run-scorer for Sunrisers, with 139 runs in 4 outings, at a strike price of 124.10.
Varun Chakravarthy: Knight Riders’ main wicket-taker in IPL 2021, Chakravarthy has carried out nicely for his aspect this season, however has not at all times been among the many wickets. He has a good file in opposition to Sunrisers, having picked up 4 wickets in 4 outings in opposition to them.

High Risk XI: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (capt), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, T Natarajan (vice-capt)



