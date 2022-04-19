Cricket
Fantasy Pick: Go with Warner as captain and Livingstone as vice-captain
Apr 20: Delhi Capitals v Punjab Kings, thirty second Match, Brabourne Stadium
Safe XI: Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma, David Warner (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Liam Livingstone (vice-capt), Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur
Captain: David Warner
One of probably the most profitable abroad gamers in IPL, Warner hit the suitable notes for Capitals within the final two video games, recording scores of 61 and 66. No different participant has scored extra runs towards Kings than Warner – 945 in 21 video games at a mean of 49.74 and, a strike price of 139.79, which incorporates 11 half-centuries.
Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone
With 224 runs in six outings at a strike price of 185.12, Livingstone is the main run-scorer for Kings this season. His two scores at Brabourne Stadium learn 64 off 27 balls and 60 off 32 balls. He has additionally plundered 67 runs in 29 balls in powerplays, with out getting out in 4 innings. The earlier Livingstone comes on to bat, the extra possible he’s to attain large and get you factors.
Shikhar Dhawan: Had a uncommon failure within the final sport towards Sunrisers Hyderabad, however he has been a constant run-scorer for Kings this season, with 205 in six video games. Dhawan additionally has an outstanding document towards his former facet, Capitals. He has scored 522 runs in 15 outings, at a mean of 37.29, and a strike price of 142.33.
Prithvi Shaw: With 176 runs in 5 outings at a strike price of 164.48, Shaw is the main run-scorer for Capitals. In the 2 video games the workforce has performed at Brabourne Stadium, he has scores of 38 and 51. Since the beginning of IPL 2021, Shaw has been the main run-scorer in powerplays, with 481 in 20 innings at a strike price of 168.18.
Kagiso Rabada: Yet to go wicketless in his 5 outings, he’s an automated selection in our protected XI. Rabada has been a menace within the loss of life overs choosing up the joint-most wickets since IPL 2020 – 24 in 31 outings
Khaleel Ahmed: Like Rabada, he has additionally not gone wicketless this 12 months, choosing up eight in 4 video games. At Brabourne Stadium, he has taken 3 for 25 and a pair of for 27.
High Risk XI: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Kuldeep Yadav (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Khaleel Ahmed (vice-capt), Rahul Chahar