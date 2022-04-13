Fantasy Pick: Hardik, Chahal could give big returns
Apr 14: Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans, twenty fourth Match, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Safe XI: Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-capt), Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson
Hardik, the allrounder, is effectively and really again on this IPL after not bowling within the final couple of seasons as a consequence of damage. His scores with the bat this season thus far are 50, 27, 31 and 33. He has additionally picked up a wicket in every of his final three outings. Hardik has a superb report in opposition to Royals within the IPL. In the seven innings that he has batted in opposition to them, Hardik has remained unbeaten on 4 events, scoring 186 runs at a strike fee of 195.79.
The present purple cap holder with 11 wickets in 4 outings is our vice-captain decide for this sport. He has scored essentially the most fantasy factors (638) within the WonderWins app amongst gamers from these two groups this season. Chahal has picked 32 wickets in his final 19 matches within the IPL and for India, managing at the least one wicket in every of those outings.
High Risk XI: Jos Buttler (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson