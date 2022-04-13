Cricket

Fantasy Pick: Hardik, Chahal could give big returns

Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
28 2 minutes read


Apr 14: Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans, twenty fourth Match, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Safe XI: Sanju Samson, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-capt), Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson

Hardik, the allrounder, is effectively and really again on this IPL after not bowling within the final couple of seasons as a consequence of damage. His scores with the bat this season thus far are 50, 27, 31 and 33. He has additionally picked up a wicket in every of his final three outings. Hardik has a superb report in opposition to Royals within the IPL. In the seven innings that he has batted in opposition to them, Hardik has remained unbeaten on 4 events, scoring 186 runs at a strike fee of 195.79.

The present purple cap holder with 11 wickets in 4 outings is our vice-captain decide for this sport. He has scored essentially the most fantasy factors (638) within the WonderWins app amongst gamers from these two groups this season. Chahal has picked 32 wickets in his final 19 matches within the IPL and for India, managing at the least one wicket in every of those outings.

Sanju Samson: The Royals skipper began the season briskly with a few vital knocks – 55 off 27 balls and 30 off 21 balls – however has had a sedate couple of outings since. Samson’s major energy is his scoring fee within the center part of a T20 sport. Since IPL 2021, in 15 matches, he has scored 406 runs within the center overs at a strike fee of 149.81.
Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer has proven his class together with his ending skills this season. His scores thus far within the match learn 59*, 42*, 35 and 32. He has scored essentially the most runs in dying overs this season – 131 runs in 4 outings at an exceptional strike fee of 262, which incorporates 13 sixes.
Devdutt Padikkal: The 21-year-old has been a constant performer for each the groups he has performed thus far within the IPL. His scores this season are 29, 37, 7 and 41, and he has now moved to the opener’s place from No 3 at Royals, after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped within the final sport.
Sai Sudharsan: This 20-year-old teenager from Tamil Nadu loved a promising IPL debut scoring 35 in opposition to Punjab Kings. He was the second-highest run-scorer in TNPL 2021, with 358 runs in eight outings at a mean of 71.60, and a strike fee of 143.77.

High Risk XI: Jos Buttler (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
28 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button