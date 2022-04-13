Fantasy Pick: Hardik, Chahal could give big returns

Hardik, the allrounder, is effectively and really again on this IPL after not bowling within the final couple of seasons as a consequence of damage. His scores with the bat this season thus far are 50, 27, 31 and 33. He has additionally picked up a wicket in every of his final three outings. Hardik has a superb report in opposition to Royals within the IPL. In the seven innings that he has batted in opposition to them, Hardik has remained unbeaten on 4 events, scoring 186 runs at a strike fee of 195.79.