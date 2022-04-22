Fantasy Pick: Make Maxwell captain and Tripathi his deputy





Apr 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, thirty sixth Match, Brabourne Stadium

Safe XI: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi (vice-capt), Glenn Maxwell (capt), Aiden Markram, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been spectacular this season, having scored 112 runs in 4 matches at a strike charge of 193.10 up to now. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad final season, he had scored 40 off 25 and 59 off 41 balls. In the 2021 IPL, he was the main run-scorer in center overs with 353 runs in 13 innings at a strike charge of 135.24.

Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi is at present the Sunrisers' main run-getter, with 205 runs in six video games at a strike charge of 173.72. He has scored 244 runs in 9 innings towards Royal Challengers at a median of 40.67.

Hot Picks

Dinesh Karthik: The in-form batter has produced sturdy performances knocking the doorways of the nationwide selectors once more. He has bought out solely as soon as this season, scoring 210 runs in seven video games at a strike charge of 205.88. Against pacers, he has hit 162 runs at a strike charge of 238.23 this version.

Josh Hazlewood: After lacking a couple of video games for Royal Challengers this season, Hazlewood performed key roles of their final two wins, with figures of 4 for 25 and three for 28. He has been in wonderful type in 2022, having picked up 16 wickets in six T20s.

Differential Picks

Umran Malik: Malik gave most factors for Sunrisers of their earlier sport towards Punjab Kings, the place he completed with figures of 4-1-28-4. He picked up three wickets within the remaining over with out conceding a run. Overall, he has taken 9 wickets in six video games this season.

Nicholas Pooran: Even although he has not bought the chance to face extra balls on this season but, the power-hitter has scored 113 runs in six video games, having been dismissed solely twice. He has scored 461 runs in 14 T20s at a median of 51.22 this 12 months.

High Risk XI: Dinesh Karthik (vice-capt), Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (capt), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar





