Fantasy Pick: Make Samson captain and Chahal vice-captain





Apr 10: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, twentieth Match, Wankhede Stadium

Safe XI: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-capt), Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Sanju Samson

The Royals' captain loves batting in Wankhede Stadium, having scored 415 runs in 12 video games at a strike price of 147.68 within the IPL. He has additionally began this season strongly, notching up a 27-ball 55 towards Sunrisers Hyderabad and a 21-ball 30 towards Mumbai Indians.

Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

The legspinner has been in phenomenal kind for the Royals this season, taking seven wickets in three outings to this point at an economic system of 5.25 and a median of 9. He has picked up 9 wickets in eight outings on the Wankhede Stadium.

Hot picks

Jos Buttler: The Royals wicketkeeper-batter is the main run-scorer this season, with 205 runs in three innings at a strike price of 143.35 with 14 sixes. He was the main run-getter for England within the T20 World Cup held in October final 12 months, with 269 runs in six matches.

Jason Holder: The West Indian allrounder has been taking wickets for enjoyable within the shortest format this 12 months. Since the beginning of 2022, he has taken 19 wickets in 9 T20s at a strike price of 10.8. In his first sport this IPL, towards Delhi Capitals, he defended 16 runs within the final over and picked up three wickets in the identical match.

Differential picks

Avesh Khan: The second-highest wicket-taker within the final IPL, Avesh has began this season in high-quality kind, choosing up seven wickets in three outings. He can be the main wicket-taker for his facet. At the Wankhede Stadium, he has picked up 9 wickets in 5 T20s at a median of 16.44.

Deepak Hooda: He has been an important cog for Super Giants, scoring two essential fifties this season. In addition to his batting capabilities, he has contributed with the ball too.

High danger XI: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda (vice-capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder (capt), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.





