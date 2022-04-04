Fantasy Pick: Rahul and Bishnoi should do well against Sunrisers





Apr 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants, twelfth Match, DY Patil Stadium

Safe XI: KL Rahul (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi (vice-capt), Umran Malik

IPL’s main run-scorer because the 2019 season, Rahul has made 1929 runs in 43 video games at a strike charge of 134.51. He is but to hit peak type on this season and it could possibly be this match the place all the pieces falls into place. Against Sunrisers, he has scored 325 runs at a mean of 36.11.

Bishnoi was the decide of the bowlers within the Super Giants’ final sport, selecting up 2 for twenty-four in a high-scoring thriller. Among the IPL venues, DY Patil stadium has assisted spinners (11 wickets at a strike charge of 20.7) barely greater than the others. Also, this Sunrisers batting line-up has already struggled in opposition to one other legspinner as soon as (Yuzvendra Chahal). There’s each likelihood it could occur once more.

Kane Williamson: The New Zealand skipper has to anchor the Sunrisers batting unit if they’re to have any likelihood of placing up a superb rating. He top-scored within the 2021 T20 World Cup remaining with a 48-ball 85 in opposition to a star-studded Australian bowling line-up.

Jason Holder: He has a knack of beginning the IPL off with a bang. In 2020, he launched himself with a 3 for 33 in opposition to Rajasthan Royals and in 2021, he did just about the identical (3 for 30) in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Against his former aspect, count on him to make a mark.

Deepak Hooda: This 26-year outdated is the very best fantasy factors aggregator from the Super Giants’ first couple of matches. He was the second-highest run-scorer within the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali home T20 event, scoring 294 runs in six outings at a strike charge of 168 with 17 sixes.

Umran Malik: The 22-year outdated tempo sensation from Jammu & Kashmir has been extraordinarily spectacular since his IPL debut final 12 months. Even within the final sport after an costly first over, he got here again rather well (3-0-18-2).

High Risk XI: Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda (vice-capt), Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder (capt), Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Ravi Bishnoi





