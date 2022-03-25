Fantasy Pick: Ruturaj Gaikwad and the Iyers should fetch big points

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium

Safe XI: Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer (vice-capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad was IPL 2021’s highest run-getter, with 635 runs in 16 video games at a median of 45.35, which makes him the very best captaincy alternative for this season’s opener. His scores towards Kolkata Knight Riders within the IPL are 72, 64, 40 and 32. On just a few events, he has been barely troubled by abroad quicks early on within the innings, however within the absence of Pat Cummins, count on Gaikwad to make an instantaneous impression.

Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

Knight Riders’ new captain and India’s in-form batter Shreyas Iyer is an computerized alternative for one of many captaincy roles. His final three T20I scores for India had been 73*, 74* and 57*, and he has scored 549 runs in 11 innings throughout codecs for India for the reason that begin of this yr.

Hot Picks

Venkatesh Iyer: He was the discover of the 2021 season, the second-highest run-scorer within the UAE leg final yr with 370 runs in ten video games at a median of 41.11. He has been engaged on his bowling too and can doubtless chip in and get you some bowling factors as effectively.

Ravindra Jadeja: Super Kings’ new captain has been having fun with a purple patch with the bat for a while now. The new function will imply he’s more likely to bat increased up the order and rating runs closely for his aspect. The final time he performed on the Wankhede Stadium, he scored an excellent 62* off 28 balls and returned figures of 4-1-13-3, towards Royal Challengers Bangalore final yr, which earned him the Player-of-the-Match award

Differential Picks

Devon Conway: The IPL debutant has been scoring runs closely throughout codecs within the final couple of years. He has scored 1303 runs in 37 innings at a median of fifty.12 and a strike price of 131.22 in T20s for the reason that begin of 2020. With Moeen Ali lacking this sport, he’s a positive starter.

Maheesh Theekshana: Theekshana is the most recent thriller spinner on the block. He has been efficient in powerplays choosing up 16 wickets in 25 T20 innings at an excellent financial system of 6.52.

High Risk XI: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell (capt), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-capt), Sunil Narine, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy