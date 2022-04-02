Fantasy Pick: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad are safe bets
Fantasy XI suggestions for the IPL 2022 sport between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings
Apr 3: CSK v PK, eleventh Match, Brabourne Stadium
Safe XI: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan (vice-capt), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Dwaine Pretorious, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Last season’s orange cap winner is just too good a participant to overlook out one other sport after getting dismissed early within the final two outings. Last season, no participant had scored extra runs in opposition to spin – 273 runs at a strike rate of 154.23 – than the CSK opener.
The left-handed opener merely loves batting in opposition to CSK scoring 267 runs in his final 5 outings at a strike charge of 147.51 together with a 58-ball unbeaten 101. Although it was very long time again, Dhawan has recorded three 50+ scores in his 5 IPL outings at this venue.
Mayank Agarwal: The Punjab skipper began this season with a really properly made 24-ball 32 against RCB. Once he will get previous the powerplay, he has been sensational scoring 207 runs at a strike charge of 153.33 within the center overs final season.
Differential Picks
Rahul Chahar: The younger leg spinner had a sensational begin to his profession at Punjab Kings’ franchisee. He has been the decide of their bowlers in each the video games as he completed with figures of 1/22 and a couple of/13 within the final two outings.
High Risk XI: Bhanuka Rajapaksha (vice-capt), Robin Uthappa (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shahrukh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Pretorious, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.