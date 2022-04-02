Fantasy Pick: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad are safe bets

Apr 3: CSK v PK, eleventh Match, Brabourne Stadium

Safe XI: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan (vice-capt), Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Dwaine Pretorious, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Last season’s orange cap winner is just too good a participant to overlook out one other sport after getting dismissed early within the final two outings. Last season, no participant had scored extra runs in opposition to spin – Last season’s orange cap winner is just too good a participant to overlook out one other sport after getting dismissed early within the final two outings. Last season, no participant had scored extra runs in opposition to spin – 273 runs at a strike rate of 154.23 – than the CSK opener.

Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed opener merely loves batting in opposition to CSK scoring 267 runs in his final 5 outings at a strike charge of 147.51 together with a The left-handed opener merely loves batting in opposition to CSK scoring 267 runs in his final 5 outings at a strike charge of 147.51 together with a 58-ball unbeaten 101 . Although it was very long time again, Dhawan has recorded three 50+ scores in his 5 IPL outings at this venue.

Hot Picks

Mayank Agarwal: The Punjab skipper began this season with a really properly made 24-ball 32 The Punjab skipper began this season with a really properly made 24-ball 32 against RCB . Once he will get previous the powerplay, he has been sensational scoring 207 runs at a strike charge of 153.33 within the center overs final season.

Dwayne Bravo: At 38 years outdated, Dwayne Bravo is ageing like a advantageous wine. He is but to go wicketless At 38 years outdated, Dwayne Bravo is ageing like a advantageous wine. He is but to go wicketless in 2022 having taken 22 wickets in 12 T20’s at a mean of 16.18. He began this IPL brilliantly with 4 wickets in two outings.

Differential Picks

Rahul Chahar: The younger leg spinner had a sensational begin to his profession at Punjab Kings’ franchisee. He has been the decide of their bowlers in each the video games as he completed with figures of 1/22 and a couple of/13 within the final two outings.

Robin Uthappa: The 36-year outdated swashbuckling opener batted like a dream within the final sport in opposition to LSG scoring a The 36-year outdated swashbuckling opener batted like a dream within the final sport in opposition to LSG scoring a 27-ball 50 . He has been a remodeled participant since 2021 in T20’s scoring 420 runs in 13 video games at a strike charge of 143.34.

High Risk XI: Bhanuka Rajapaksha (vice-capt), Robin Uthappa (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shahrukh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Pretorious, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.