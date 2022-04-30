Fantasy Pick: Warner, Avesh’s record at Wankhede make them must-haves





Apr 31: Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants, forty fifth Match, Wankhede Stadium Safe XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, David Warner (capt), Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan (vice-capt), Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mohsin Khan

Captain: David Warner

Even after lacking a few video games this season, he's nonetheless the leading run-scorer for Capitals this season with 261 runs in six outings at a median of 52.18 and a strike price of 158.18. He has been his aspect's prime run scorer in 4 of the six video games. He loves batting in Wankhede Stadium as he has recorded scores of 25 or extra in 5 of his seven outings right here.

Vice-captain: Avesh Khan

Playing in opposition to his former aspect, the pacer who has been the leading wicket taker for Super Giants this season with 11 scalps in eight innings, will look to make an affect. He has by no means gone wicketless in Wankhede Stadium, choosing up ten wickets in six outings to date at an economic system of seven.56.

Hot Picks

KL Rahul: The second main run-scorer on this event with 374 runs in 9 outings at a median of 53.42 is a will need to have participant in your secure XI. However, he averages solely 26.90 in 13 video games in opposition to Capitals, which is why he isn’t one in all our captaincy selections for this sport in our secure XI.

Kuldeep Yadav: The solely participant to win 4 participant of the match awards this season is Kuldeep Yadav and he’s additionally the second main wicket taker on this event with 17 wickets in eight video games at a strike price of 10.4. The final time he performed at this venue, he picked up 4/14 in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Differential Picks

Mohsin Khan: The 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Uttar Pradesh has been very spectacular to date especially in the last game the place he picked up 3/24 and scored a vital 13* whereas coming decrease down the order. He has taken 37 wickets from 29 T20 matches at a superb economic system of seven.07.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya at 8.5 credit is an absolute steal in our secure XI as he’s the best fantasy factors aggregator (836) in WonderWins fantasy app amongst gamers from these two squads. In the final three video games, he has picked up six wickets at an economic system of 4.91 and has performed some important knocks with the bat too, now that he’s batting larger up the order.

High Risk XI: KL Rahul (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-capt), David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Mohsin Khan





