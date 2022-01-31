FAO eyes another Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture project in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

In the closest future, FAO plans to signal one other Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture (FTPP II) undertaking in Turkmenistan, the FAO official instructed Trend.

The official famous that in 2020, Turkmenistan formally endorsed three regional initiatives carried out beneath the FAO-Turkey Partnership Programme on Food and Agriculture (FTPP II) – a program funded by the Government of Turkey and carried out by FAO to make sure meals safety, enhance rural livelihoods and assist the sustainable administration of pure sources within the international locations of Central Asia, the Caucasus and past.

The fisheries undertaking (FISHCap) goals to extend international locations’ capacities for the sustainable exploitation, administration and safety of pure sources by the sustainable growth of fisheries and aquaculture. The second undertaking targets discount of meals loss and waste at each nationwide and regional ranges by the implementation of coverage, technique and funding applications, sharing data on methods to mitigate losses in manufacturing and retail, and elevating consciousness amongst shoppers.

Finally, the third undertaking, CAC-Rust, goals to strengthen regional collaboration in Central Asia and the Caucasus and improve nationwide capacities for the administration of wheat rust ailments by bettering productiveness and the resilience of wheat manufacturing – a staple in Central Asian international locations – towards rising wheat rust epidemics.

Finally, additionally in 2020, Turkmenistan signed a brand new regional undertaking designed to assist nationwide and regional efforts to spice up locust administration operations within the international locations of Central Asia, in addition to Afghanistan, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In the closest future, the official stated, FAO plans to signal one other FTPP II undertaking: Improving effectivity of small ruminants manufacturing for discount of the GHG emission depth. In addition, FAO is finalizing a 5 12 months Country Programming Framework (CPF) for 2021-2025.

“FAO hopes to further strengthen its cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan, and share its technical knowledge on sustainable resources management in the field of agriculture,” the official added.