FAQs: Everything you wanted to know about the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy

India’s premier first-class competitors returns – in two phases, cut up by the IPL – after a 12 months’s hole, and options Pujara and Rahane on the primary day itself

The Ranji Trophy will return to India’s home calendar after a 12 months’s hole, due to the Covid-19 scenario within the nation over the previous two years. Here’s a prepared reckoner.

When does the event start? And why is it in two phases?

The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy will likely be The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy will likely be held in two phases , with the IPL in between. The first section, which consists of league matches and one pre-quarter-final, begins on February 17 and ends on March 15. The IPL is anticipated to start out on March 27. Before the Ranji pre-quarter-final, there will likely be three rounds of matches held: the primary from February 17 to twenty, then February 24 to 27, and eventually, from March 3 to six. The second section, of the knockouts, is more likely to start on May 30 – after the IPL has concluded – and run as much as June 26.

Who are the big-ticket gamers within the combine? And who’re lacking?

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will end up for Saurashtra and Mumbai, respectively. In truth, they are going to be up in opposition to one another on the very first day of the event, in Ahmedabad.

Also accessible for his or her respective sides will likely be Hanuma Vihari (Hyderabad), Navdeep Saini and Nitish Rana (Delhi), Mayank Agarwal and Prasidh Krishna (Karnataka), Sreesanth (Kerala), Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai), Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra), Krunal Pandya (Baroda), Umesh Yadav (Vidarbha) and Vijay Shankar (Tamil Nadu).

Among gamers who’re anticipated to be free and accessible in that window, Hardik Pandya Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha have all opted out. Pandya will likely be persevering with his rehabilitation for a long-standing again harm and give attention to his comeback in white-ball cricket, Saha and Ishant have made themselves unavailable.

Kerala’s Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson may even be absent. Uthappa is recovering from a hamstring harm, whereas Samson is present process rehabilitation on the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

What occurred within the final Ranji Trophy?

The final time the event was performed was throughout the 2019-20 season, when Saurashtra gained the ultimate in opposition to Bengal. But the Ranji Trophy needed to be shelved throughout the next season due to pandemic. It was the primary time the event, India’s premier first-class competitors, had not featured within the calendar since its inception within the 1934-35 season.

Saurashtra are the defending Ranji Trophy champions ESPNcricinfo Ltd

How many groups are collaborating? And what is the format for the league section?

A complete of 38 groups will likely be collaborating this season, they usually have been divided into 9 teams: eight Elite and one Plate. While the Elite teams have 4 groups every, the Plate Group has six sides in it.

A complete of 57 matches will likely be performed within the league section, as every workforce performs three matches. While the Elite groups face all different sides of their group as soon as, the Plate groups will play solely in opposition to three sides of their group. That will likely be adopted by the pre-quarter-final and the knockouts: the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the ultimate. That’s a complete of 65 matches.

What is the factors construction?

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that the rating order of the teams will likely be determined by factors. Should groups be stage on factors, then the variety of outright wins turns into the deciding issue. If it is nonetheless not conclusive, the quotient rule comes into play. This will likely be decided by dividing the workforce’s batting common by their bowling common.

How will the pre-quarter-final and quarter-finals play out?

Of the eight Elite-Group toppers, the seven with the perfect numbers qualify straight for the quarter-finals. For the ultimate quarter-finalist, the Elite-group topper with the fewest factors will get right into a pre-quarter-final with the Plate-group topper. The pre-quarter-final will likely be performed simply after the league section, and can finish earlier than the beginning of the IPL.

Where will the Ranji matches be performed?

The Elite matches will all be held throughout eight states, all impartial to the groups in motion. Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thumba, Delhi, Rohtak, Gurugram, Sultanpur and Guwahati would be the cities the place matches will likely be performed. All the Plate matches will likely be performed in Kolkata. The venue for the pre-quarter-final and the knockouts will likely be determined later.