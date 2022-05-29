Far From Home, Bringing Americans Back – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Far From Home, Bringing Americans Back Tug of War Although US-Russia tensions have been at an all-time excessive, the 2 international locations have been staying in contact on one other concern. Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned in Russian territory has lastly returned dwelling after practically 3 years and intense negotiation between the 2 international locations. His destiny is totally different from fellow Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, together with others imprisoned in a number of international locations all over the world. CNN’s Jake Tapper talks about his unique interview with Reed, and CNN State Department Producer Jennifer Hansler explains what Reed’s prisoner swap may imply for different Americans detained overseas. Recorded on May 24, 2022. May 25, 2022 23 minutes