Americas

Far From Home, Bringing Americans Back – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham8 hours ago
28 1 minute read




Far From Home, Bringing Americans Back – Tug of War – Podcast on CNN Audio


3 PM ET: Remembering Uvalde victims, monkeypox actuality test, Venice vacationers behaving badly & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Sat, May 28


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

Tug of War takes listeners to essentially the most risky corners of the world the place democracy is in its dying days. In a particular ongoing season, CNN reporters take us on-the-ground in Ukraine to doc Russia’s invasion, the escalating battle, and what it means for the remainder of the world.

Far From Home, Bringing Americans Back

Tug of War

Although US-Russia tensions have been at an all-time excessive, the 2 international locations have been staying in contact on one other concern. Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned in Russian territory has lastly returned dwelling after practically 3 years and intense negotiation between the 2 international locations. His destiny is totally different from fellow Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, together with others imprisoned in a number of international locations all over the world. CNN’s Jake Tapper talks about his unique interview with Reed, and CNN State Department Producer Jennifer Hansler explains what Reed’s prisoner swap may imply for different Americans detained overseas. 

Recorded on May 24, 2022.

May 25, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham8 hours ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button