The place was as soon as a theatre, then turned a modern place for meals lovers in Odesa: from the start of the warfare, this corridor within the historic district was reworked right into a humanitarian centre, offering meals and items to troops and refugees in want.

Like the place, the lives of the Black Sea port’s residents have been turned the other way up: Inga, a lawyer, now heads the volunteer initiative, and Andrii, a baritone with the Odesa Opera, now sings patriotic songs to spice up morale.