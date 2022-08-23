Far-right Italian leader criticized for posting rape video





The 55-year-old lady was assaulted on a pavement within the metropolis of Piacenza early Sunday by an asylum seeker from Guinea, native officers mentioned. The incident was videoed by somebody in a flat overlooking the road and the assailant was arrested.

Police confirmed the arrest and mentioned the person was being detained because the investigation continued.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy get together heads the polls forward of a September 25 nationwide election, tweeted the video, which had been posted on a newspaper web site with the picture blurred however the lady’s cries clearly audible.

“One cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian woman carried out in daytime in Piacenza by an asylum seeker,” Meloni wrote.

“A hug to this woman. I will do everything I can to restore security to our cities.” The tweet drew a barrage of criticism on-line, in addition to from Meloni’s political opponents. “It is indecent to use images of a rape. Even more indecent to do so for electoral purposes,” Enrico Letta, head of the center-left Democratic Party (PD), wrote on Twitter. Another centrist chief, Carlo Calenda, known as Meloni’s Tweet “immoral.” Igiaba Scego, a outstanding Italian author of Somali heritage, accused Meloni of exploiting the rape sufferer. “Offered up as clickbait voyeurism instead of being protected. This electoral campaign is horrendous,” she wrote. Meloni, who has known as for a naval blockade of north Africa to forestall migrant boats from setting sail, mentioned on Facebook her rivals had used the rape to assault her whereas ignoring the sufferer to keep away from addressing what she known as the immigration emergency. Letta’s submit had mentioned: “Respect for people and victims always comes first,” and Calenda wrote “only the victims matter.”





