Far-right MEP who gloated over David Sassoli’s death named party leader in EU Parliament

MEPs from the far-right Alternative for Germany social gathering (AfD) have chosen their new social gathering chief within the European Parliament: Nicolaus Fest, who precipitated outrage final month when he shared insults and delight over the loss of life of David Sassoli.

Parliament President Sassoli died on January 11 on the age of 65, prompting an outpouring of sympathy from MEPs and European leaders. But in accordance with leaked textual content messages obtained by German broadcaster ARD, Fest wrote in a gaggle chat: “Finally, that filthy pig is gone,” and wrote that Sassoli was “an anti-democrat, a disgrace to any parliamentary idea.”

However, AfD MEPs elected him because the chief of their nine-person delegation on Tuesday, with Gunnar Beck turning into the brand new deputy chairman.

Fest takes over from Jörg Meuthen, who recently resigned and left the AfD however stays an MEP.