“Farewell To Restrictions”: Denmark Set To Lift Covid Curbs, 1st In EU

Denmark will take away just about all Covid restrictions from subsequent Tuesday regardless of document infections, relying on a excessive vaccination price to deal with the milder Omicron variant, the federal government mentioned.

“We are saying farewell to the restrictions and welcome to life as we knew it before corona,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen advised a press convention on Wednesday.

Denmark is about to change into the primary European Union nation to elevate home curbs regardless of the Omicron wave sweeping the continent, based on a survey of AFP bureaus.

The profitable vaccine programme proved a “super-weapon”, Frederiksen mentioned. “It has given us a solid defence against infection that continues.

“That’s why the federal government determined that coronavirus ought to now not be thought of a threatening illness for society.”

That means the de facto lifting of all domestic restrictions, including the use of a vaccine pass, mask-wearing and early closings for bars and restaurants.

Denmark intends however to keep some border measures in place for another four weeks, including tests and/or quarantine depending on travellers’ immunity status.

The Scandinavian country had already lifted all restrictions on September 10, before re-introducing the use of a Covid pass at the beginning of November and later bringing in new restrictions as cases soared again.

In neighbouring Sweden, authorities announced that current restrictions would remain in place for at least another two weeks.

However, Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the “majority of restrictions” could be removed on February 9 if “the scenario has stabilised then.”

Faced with a lower level of hospitalisations than in previous waves, several European countries, including France, Ireland and the United Kingdom, have announced the lifting or a considerable reduction of their restrictions, despite record or very high cases.

In England, the only legal restriction in place from Thursday will be for people who test positive to isolate.

In Denmark, health authorities “suggest” people who test positive to isolate for four days.

Epidemic to peak soon

The country of 5.8 million people registered 46,000 new cases on Tuesday, a very high level, “however our present evaluation is that the epidemic will quickly peak”,

“We have good management over hospitalisation charges, because of a mixture of three.5 million Danes revaccinated and the much less extreme nature of Omicron.”

More than 60 p.c of Danes have acquired a 3rd dose, one month forward of the well being authorities’ schedule.

In the final week, probably the most susceptible folks have been in a position to have a fourth jab.

While the variety of folks hospitalised with Covid continues to rise and has now exceeded 900, well being authorities mentioned the scenario was below management.

At the start of January, the variety of hospitalisations was up 16 p.c though instances climbed 35 p.c.

In addition, the variety of folks in intensive care has gone down, from 74 in early January to 44 on Wednesday.

The Danish Health Authority mentioned 35 p.c of these in hospital with Covid really went to hospital for a special analysis.

