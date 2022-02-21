Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar twin in pink as they make FIRST public appearance after their court marriage

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar twin in pink as they make FIRST public look after their courtroom marriage

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have lastly acquired their marriage registry completed on Monday. The couple made their first public look as husband and spouse once they stepped out of their home and distributed sweets to the paparazzo ready outdoors. Both Farhan and Shibani have been seen twinning of their respective pink colored attires. The newly bride on one hand was seen sporting a pale pink embroidered saree and heavy-duty jewelry. While Farhan, on the opposite, wore a lightweight pink colored ethnic put on. The two of them posed for the digicam and appeared completely gorgeous. For these unversed, the sassy couple exchanged vows on Saturday at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Their civil marriage was scheduled for February 21 ie at the moment. For the occasion, their family and friends arrived at Farhan and Zoya’s Mumbai residence. Farah Khan Kunder, Sajid Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and others have been additionally snapped by the paps at their home.

Have a have a look at the pics right here:

Earlier at the moment, Shibani took to Instagram and shared a narrative wherein she was seen getting her hair and make-up completed. Alongside, she wrote, “Let’s go.”

Shibani Dandekar's Instagram put up

Farhan on the day of his marriage ceremony appeared dashing in a black tuxedo with a black bowtie and matching shades. The bride went for a breezy red-and-pink fitted robe with a crimson veil. She opted for an open and wavy coiffure.

Farhan and Shibani have been collectively for 3 years now. Farhan was beforehand married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters — Shakya and Akira.