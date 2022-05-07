Farhan Akhtar to Appear in Ms Marvel Series, Out June 8 on Disney+ Hotstar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar can be making an look in Ms Marvel, the primary Muslim superhero collection from Marvel Studios. The Disney+ present would be the first Hollywood mission for Akhtar, who is understood for starring in hits like Rock On!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do. Akhtar has additionally directed critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful movies akin to Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don and Don 2.

According to Deadline, which first reported the casting, the main points of his character in Ms Marvel have been saved below wraps, although it’s stated to be a visitor look. The 48-year-old actor additionally shared the information of him becoming a member of the solid of Ms Marvel in a submit on Twitter.

Grateful that the universe items these alternatives to develop, study and on this case have a ton of enjoyable whereas doing it. #MsMarvel on @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel #ThisJune @preena621 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fYwNZIUoR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2022

Ms Marvel will premiere on June 8 on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, the place it will likely be accessible in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. It is a part of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager rising up in Jersey City.

Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an outsized creativeness — notably in the case of Captain Marvel (performed by Brie Larson within the MCU).

“Yet Kamala feels she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols,” the official plotline learn.

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner within the documentary brief class, and Meera Menon, who has labored on reveals like The Walking Dead, have directed the episodes of the collection.

Bisha Ok Ali, a scribe and stand-up comedian recognized for her personal-political comedy, serves as head author on the mission.

The solid additionally contains Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.