Farm to Fork: EU increases the availability of biological pesticides

As a part of the EU’s transition to sustainable meals methods and the work to scale back the usage of chemical pesticides underneath the Farm to Fork Strategy, the EU has taken one other necessary step to make sure entry to organic plant safety merchandise to be used in fields throughout member states. Member states have authorized new guidelines to facilitate the approval of micro-organisms to be used as lively substances in plant safety merchandise. These new guidelines will present the EU’s farmers with further choices to substitute chemical plant safety merchandise. Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides stated: “Today, we are bringing good news to European farmers to help their transition away from the use of chemical pesticides. Biological products can protect their crops with less risk to human health or the environment. Food systems are key drivers of climate change and environmental degradation, and we need to bring this transition urgently. Under the Farm to Fork Strategy, we have committed to reduce by 50% the use of chemical pesticides by 2030 and to do so, it is crucial that we provide alternatives that respect our planet and our health. The EU has among the highest environmental requirements and a leading role when it comes to sustainability of its food system – today’s announcement is further tangible and concrete proof of this.” Once the brand new guidelines apply, anticipated by November (see timeline), the approval of micro-organisms and the authorisation of organic plant safety merchandise containing them can be considerably quicker. This will make sure that new organic options that may change chemical substances are put available on the market quicker. The new guidelines will notably put the organic and ecological properties of every micro-organisms on the centre of the scientific danger evaluation, which must reveal security earlier than the micro-organisms may be authorized as lively substances in plant safety merchandise. More data is offered on this Q&A.

Share this text: