Farm to Fork: Innovative feed additive will reduce methane emissions from dairy cows in the EU

Member states have accredited the advertising and marketing within the EU of an modern feed additive, as proposed by the Commission. The additive, consisting of three‐nitrooxypropanol, will assist to cut back the emission of methane, a potent greenhouse gasoline, from cows. Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, stated: “Innovation is key for a successful shift towards a more sustainable food system. The EU continues to lead the way in ensuring food safety while adapting to new technologies that can make food production more sustainable. Cutting farming-related methane emissions is key in our fight against climate change and today’s approval is a very telling example of what we can achieve through new agricultural innovations.” The product went through a stringent scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority which concluded that it is efficacious in reducing methane emissions by cows for milk production. Once the decision is adopted by the Commission, expected in the coming months, the feed additive will be the first of its kind available on the EU market. This innovative product will contribute to the greening of the EU’s agriculture, and to the objectives of the Farm to Fork Strategy: it has been estimated that it will cut methane emissions in dairy cows by between 20% and 35%, without affecting production. Its use is safe for cows and consumers, and does not impact the quality of the dairy products. A 2021 report from the UN Environment Programme concluded livestock emissions – from manure and gastro-enteric releases – account for roughly a 3rd of human-caused methane emissions.

