Farmanco to launch new iPestbook app

One of Australia’s greatest impartial farm advisors has launched a brand new app set to assist WA farmers sort out pests whereas saving 1000’s as chemical and enter costs proceed to skyrocket.

Farmanco’s 300-page pesticide handbook — compiled by the Wheatbelt-born firm’s agronomy group and impartial agronomists round Australia — is now accessible at growers’ and agronomists’ fingertips by way of the corporate’s new iPestbook app.

Product supervisor Georgia King mentioned its digitisation journey started abut 5 years in the past, when the group began working to place the 30 years price of “innovative research” within the Pestbook into an internet database.

“We regard it as best independent guide to pest control in Australia,” she mentioned.

“It’s not just a list of labels, but recommendations from clients and our experience of what actually works in the paddock.

“But at 300 pages, it’s quite a hefty book to have on the dashboard of your ute, so this has been developed as a user-friendly search engine at your fingertips, where you can get the same recommendations without flipping through 300+ pages.”

Previously obtainable internally, the publication was launched to the broader agricultural neighborhood two years in the past and the web database launched in app-form mid final yr.

It’s official launch — which was because of happen earlier this yr however was postponed because of COVID — will happen in Mundaring later this month.

“We launched it internally with great success and have spent the past six months test-driving the product,” Ms King mentioned.

“We’ve had 200 downloads of it now and that’s doubled in past six weeks and after the launch we hope it doubles again.”

The app gives a remedy efficacy star ranking system, from one star representing suppression to 3 stars representing “excellent” management, in addition to an indicative value per hectare for every remedy.

Farmers enter their utility sort, crop sort, then seek for the weed, insect or illness they want to management and it gives an inventory of outcomes and proposals.

Ms King mentioned it meant farmers might examine completely different remedies, how efficient they’d be and the price of every earlier than making a choice.

“We believe that the app has the potential to save farmers thousands on chemicals,” she mentioned. “Across your whole program it can save a lot of money and that’s especially important in 2022 when prices are going through the roof.”

The subscription-based app gives data relevant to all main broadacre crops throughout not solely WA, however South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria.

It’s official launch will happen on the Mundaring Hotel on Tuesday April 26 from 4pm-6pm and growers and agronomists keen on attending can contact the Farmanco group by way of e-mail at ipestbook@farmanco.com.au.