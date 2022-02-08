Farmers disappointed over Woolworths milk change

Australian farmers have reacted to a serious change Woolworths is making to take advantage of with calls to do extra to assist producers.

Australian farmers have reacted to a information Woolworths will part out its 10-cent dairy levy, saying that extra ought to be finished to assist dairy farmers.

The levy might be scrapped by the top of June and means the grocery store big will cease paying the 10-cent per litre levy to farmers by way of milk processors from July.

Farmers will proceed to obtain the 10-cent per litre levy by means of milk processors till the association ends.

Woolworths dairy director Jason McQuaid mentioned the choice was made as a result of easing drought circumstances and growing farmgate milk costs.

“From the beginning of the new milk year in July 2022, the farmgate price will continue to be reviewed by processors in line with their usual practices.”

But the transfer has dissatisfied farmers who say they’re dissatisfied the levy isn’t being rolled into the bottom value for milk.

While NSW Farmers dairy committee chair Colin Thompson thanked the grocery store for its “transparency” he mentioned extra wanted to be finished on delivering fairer milk costs.

“The irrational dollar-a-litre pricing model nearly killed the dairy industry, we cannot let that happen ever again,” Mr Thompson mentioned.

“There is a degree of disappointment among dairy farmers that the drought levy was not rolled into the base price.

“Fair, market-based pricing that recognises the true cost of production is what dairy farmers need for a sustainable future.”

Woolworths mentioned it had developed a mechanism to be constructed into processing contracts to permit the grocery store to offer extra well timed assist for farmers by means of present milk buy preparations.