Farmers disappointed over Woolworths milk change

Australian farmers have reacted to a information Woolworths will section out its 10-cent dairy levy, saying that extra must be accomplished to help dairy farmers.

The levy will probably be scrapped by the top of June and means the grocery store big will cease paying the 10-cent per litre levy to farmers through milk processors from July.

Farmers will proceed to obtain the 10-cent per litre levy via milk processors till the association ends.

Woolworths dairy director Jason McQuaid stated the choice was made as a result of easing drought circumstances and growing farmgate milk costs.

“From the beginning of the new milk year in July 2022, the farmgate price will continue to be reviewed by processors in line with their usual practices.”

But the transfer has disenchanted farmers who say they’re disenchanted the levy isn’t being rolled into the bottom value for milk.

While NSW Farmers dairy committee chair Colin Thompson thanked the grocery store for its “transparency” he stated extra wanted to be accomplished on delivering fairer milk costs.

“The irrational dollar-a-litre pricing model nearly killed the dairy industry, we cannot let that happen ever again,” Mr Thompson stated.

“There is a degree of disappointment among dairy farmers that the drought levy was not rolled into the base price.

“Fair, market-based pricing that recognises the true cost of production is what dairy farmers need for a sustainable future.”

Woolworths stated it had developed a mechanism to be constructed into processing contracts to permit the grocery store to supply extra well timed help for farmers via present milk buy preparations.