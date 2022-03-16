Farmers thank President Ilham Aliyev for artesian wells commissioned in Azerbaijani liberated territories (Trend TV)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

Drilling of artesian wells is underway within the liberated

territories of Azerbaijan, Head of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District

Mechanical Irrigation Hafiz Azimzadeh instructed Trend.

According to the assertion, a number of boreholes have been put into

operation right now within the Azerbaijani Aghdam’s liberated territories.

Repair and restoration work on artesian wells subjected to Armenian

vandalism has additionally been carried out.

The movie crew of the Trend Karabakh bureau watched the

commissioning strategy of artesian wells.

Azimzadeh famous that 178 extra water wells are to be repaired by

the top of 2022.

In his phrases, 12 wells have been renovated and put into service

up till right now, which is able to present irrigation water to 40 hectares

of land.

“The liberated areas of Aghdam have 327 sub-artesian wells, two

giant reservoirs, 327 kilometers of irrigation canals, and 267

hydraulic constructions, that are to be restored within the close to future.

After the commissioning of two reservoirs in Aghdam, 11,700

hectares of land will likely be supplied with irrigation water. Inventory

work on them is at present underway, and restore work is deliberate to

be accomplished quickly,” Azimzadeh mentioned.

He additionally famous that the Aghdam District Mechanical Irrigation had

23 million cubic meters of the Hachachay water storage, irrigating

8,000 hectares of land, and 1.7 million cubic meters of the

Aghdamkend reservoir that watered 3,700 hectares of land.

Farmers planting seeds within the liberated territories additionally

expressed satisfaction with the circumstances created right here.

Farmer Fazil Mammadhuseynzade warmly thanked the nation’s

management for offering the land with irrigation water, and mentioned

that this 12 months can be fruitful.

Farmer Khanoglan Aliyev additionally expressed his deep gratitude to

President Ilham Aliyev for the eye and take care of farmers and

the improved water provide.

VIDEO: