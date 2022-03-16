Farmers thank President Ilham Aliyev for artesian wells commissioned in Azerbaijani liberated territories (Trend TV)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16
Trend:
Drilling of artesian wells is underway within the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan, Head of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District
Mechanical Irrigation Hafiz Azimzadeh instructed Trend.
According to the assertion, a number of boreholes have been put into
operation right now within the Azerbaijani Aghdam’s liberated territories.
Repair and restoration work on artesian wells subjected to Armenian
vandalism has additionally been carried out.
The movie crew of the Trend Karabakh bureau watched the
commissioning strategy of artesian wells.
Azimzadeh famous that 178 extra water wells are to be repaired by
the top of 2022.
In his phrases, 12 wells have been renovated and put into service
up till right now, which is able to present irrigation water to 40 hectares
of land.
“The liberated areas of Aghdam have 327 sub-artesian wells, two
giant reservoirs, 327 kilometers of irrigation canals, and 267
hydraulic constructions, that are to be restored within the close to future.
After the commissioning of two reservoirs in Aghdam, 11,700
hectares of land will likely be supplied with irrigation water. Inventory
work on them is at present underway, and restore work is deliberate to
be accomplished quickly,” Azimzadeh mentioned.
He additionally famous that the Aghdam District Mechanical Irrigation had
23 million cubic meters of the Hachachay water storage, irrigating
8,000 hectares of land, and 1.7 million cubic meters of the
Aghdamkend reservoir that watered 3,700 hectares of land.
Farmers planting seeds within the liberated territories additionally
expressed satisfaction with the circumstances created right here.
Farmer Fazil Mammadhuseynzade warmly thanked the nation’s
management for offering the land with irrigation water, and mentioned
that this 12 months can be fruitful.
Farmer Khanoglan Aliyev additionally expressed his deep gratitude to
President Ilham Aliyev for the eye and take care of farmers and
the improved water provide.
VIDEO: