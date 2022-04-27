Farmers urged to speak out on water rights

Frustrated farmers within the State’s South West meals bowl area have been advised to “make as much noise as they can” over fears new laws would rip their spring water rights away from them.

More than 80 farmers and trade representatives packed right into a shed at Manjimup Truffles for the Spring Rights Exemption Information Forum Wednesday night time, opened by WAFarmers president John Hassell.

Growers within the Manjimup-Pemberton area have been “going berserk” fast-tracking the development of dams on their properties in latest months, to get forward of any modifications which will cease them doing so.

WA Water Minister Dave Kelly and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation are pushing on with plans to “modernise” water administration in WA by drafting new laws for the Rights in Water and Irrigation Act Water and Irrigation Act 1914.

WA Water Users Coalition chair and Manjimup farmer Bevan Eatts mentioned organised the discussion board to present farmers the prospect to air issues, with many in attendance involved the division was contemplating mandating a licensing system for farmers’ spring rights or eradicating all of them collectively.

Under the act, farmers desirous to entry water from rivers, streams and tributaries will need to have a water licence, which determines after they can entry water and the way a lot.

If all of this water is allotted, the one approach to construct a brand new dam is to have a spring exemption — previously often known as spring rights — which allows them to entry water rising up from the bottom on their property at any time of yr.

Mr Eatts and Mr Hassell have been joined on the assembly by Manjimup’s Diane Fry, who has a protracted historical past in water administration of the Warren-Donnelly catchment, Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA coverage officer Doug Hall, shadow water minister David Honey and varied legal professionals.

Following a day spent touring farms within the space, Mr Honey mentioned he shared their issues and would champion the trigger in Parliament.

He inspired everybody involved to jot down to Mr Kelly, and “take it to the Premier” in the event that they felt the message was falling flat.

“Make as much noise as you possibly can,” Mr Honey mentioned.

“I’ll prosecute your cause… but unless there’s a really broad response from this… you can end up with a really egregious and bad outcome.

“That is your best bet, all of you collectively and individually let the department and government know.”

Dry Kirkness Accounts companion Martin Kirkness, Bailiwick Legal agribusiness lawyer Phil Brunner and Katherine O’Keefe from the Agricultural Produce Commission additionally attended and spoke about authorized choices.

Following shows, Mr Hassell chaired a query and reply session the place growers together with Vic Grozotis and Paul Omodei aired their issues.