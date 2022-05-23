Farmers want clarity from Labor on path to net zero: Elders CEO

The Elders and Agribusiness Australia boss just lately convened with dozens of different chiefs within the sector, who share “overwhelming support” for extra motion on local weather change and sustainability and have dedicated to a “collective view” and a “single voice” on these points to stop fragmented messaging.

“We all have a view, an aspiration of net zero, of leaving our world a better place for future generations,” Allison mentioned.

The chair of GrainGrowers, the trade physique for Australian grain farmers, has additionally welcomed the brand new Albanese authorities.

“We look forward to continuing our discussions with the new government on … investment opportunities into research and development that will continue to ensure growers can manage climate variability and continue to be conscientious stewards of the land,” chair Brett Hosking mentioned.

Elders’ share worth shot up by greater than 10 per cent at one level on Monday after the corporate revealed a powerful stability sheet for the primary half of the 2022 monetary 12 months, pushed up by nice climate circumstances, elevated market share and acquisitions. They closed the session at $14.92 a share.