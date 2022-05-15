Farming sector ‘out of political focus’

Farmers are disillusioned by a scarcity of political concentrate on the agricultural sector in the course of the federal election marketing campaign.

The National Farmers’ Federation on Monday launched a report card on how main get together insurance policies stack up for his or her members, in comparison with its personal election manifesto.

There have been “hits and misses” for farmers, CEO Tony Mahar stated.

“There’s a little bit of a mixed bag in terms of what the parties have committed to.

“We’re somewhat bit disillusioned that we have not had extra of a concentrate on agriculture and rural and regional communities significantly.”

Recognising and rewarding farmers for their land management is a subject overlooked by both major parties, he said. And while there has been much said about climate change, the policies are still lacking, Mr Mahar added.

The federation wants $2 billion spent over the next four years supporting the implementation of the Australian agriculture sustainability framework and expansion of schemes like carbon and biodiversity programs.

Mr Mahar told AAP while there has been a focus on the cost of living by politicians during the campaign, there hasn’t been enough attention to the rising input costs paid by farmers.

“Everyone talks in regards to the growing value of meals however they don’t seem to be mentioning the associated fee that farmers are incurring when it comes to producing that meals and fibre.”

Federation president Fiona Simson says the report card has been compiled ahead of Saturday’s federal election based on the farming group’s five priority areas.

“We’ve …given them a sign of the place we expect they’re extra aligned to our insurance policies or much less aligned or against our insurance policies.”

Those comparable benchmarks include the provision of an agricultural visa to assist the sector’s workforce, and political positioning on live sheep exports.

The federation consulted with farmers, industry and regional voters about what they require from the next government.

Their manifesto addresses workforce shortages, agriculture’s intersection with local weather change, biosecurity funding, connectivity, regional development and competitors legal guidelines.