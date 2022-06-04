Farmington Hills Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Inspections June 11

(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department is providing free automotive seat inspections to assist folks be sure that youngsters are protected whereas touring in autos.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “75% of children are riding in car seats that are not properly installed or do not fit correctly”.

Making positive automotive seats are correctly put in helps scale back accidents if a automotive accident does occur.

Nationally licensed technicians will examine for correct set up and likewise educate dad and mom and caregivers the right way to correctly use and set up the automotive seat into their autos by themselves.

The inspections are by appointment solely on Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to midday at Fire Station #3 situated at 29260 Grand River Avenue.

They take about 30 – 45 minutes to finish.

In addition to this, the inspection is totally free and open to the general public.

To register for an appointment, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.

Anyone who’s unable to attend this occasion might contact the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.

