Farmworkers clash over jobs in Robertson | News24

Seasonal farmworkers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe clashed over jobs in Robertson.

The work is very coveted as a result of the earnings must tide households over in the course of the off-peak farming durations.

Police say footage circulating on social media of people that appeared to have died in the course of the clashes are pretend.

The Western Cape hamlet of Robertson was on Thursday and Friday rocked by clashes between seasonal farmworkers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

The Western Cape’s Public Order Policing Unit was monitoring the aftermath of the clashes within the suburb of Nkqubela on Friday afternoon.

Air help was despatched to help in monitoring the state of affairs within the mountainous terrain, whereas some individuals have taken refuge at a police station.

“Overnight, a sporadic incident, where one group took ownership of the property of another, was quelled by [SA Police Service] deployment, and the suspects fled to a nearby hill,” stated spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“Earlier on Thursday, a number of people sustained moderate injuries after the two groups clashed.”

READ | Eskom, Golden Arrow suspend services to parts of Cape Town amid protest action

Police are investigating instances of public violence – however, within the meantime, warned in regards to the sharing of images of useless individuals, purportedly taken on the scene.

“Social media reports indicating that individuals died and children were hacked, as a result of the clashes in Robertson, are refuted as fake news aimed at causing unnecessary panic,” she stated.

Billy Claasen, the chief director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, blamed the farmers for hiring international nationals as seasonal staff.

“This is what we have been warning people in the agricultural sector about all along,” he stated in a press release.

“This must be squarely placed on the doorstep of the farmers. They are wholly responsible for the xenophobia in agriculture. All the bloodshed is on their hands.

“Farmers use low-cost labour and import vans, buses and taxis stuffed with foreigners to take over the work of locals. This is a direct results of low-cost, imported labour.”

He said the ripple effect creates overcrowding in the suburbs because farmers “rent and hearth” people, and the workers have to find somewhere to live.

“The similar occurs in Clanwilliam, Citrusdal and different cities.”

He urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to call a meeting of labour organisations, civil society and farmers associations “to kind the issues out earlier than they spill over to different cities”.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.