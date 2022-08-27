Farooqi and spinners set up Afghanistan’s rout of Sri Lanka





Afghanistan 106 for two (Gurbaz 40*, Zazai 37, Hasaranga 1-19) beat Sri Lanka 105 all out (Rajapaksa 38, Farooqi 3-11, Nabi 2-14) by 8 wickets

An exciting all-round efficiency noticed Afghanistan crush Sri Lanka by eight wickets within the first sport of the 2022 Asia Cup. The bowlers set the muse, decreasing Sri Lanka to five for 3, with Fazalhaq Farooqi accountable for many of the carnage. Despite a short resurgence within the center due to a 44-run stand between Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Afghanistan struck again onerous, working by the decrease order.

Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mohammad Nabi had been all among the many wickets, and regardless of late resistance from Chamika Karunaratne, the 105 Sri Lanka managed was woefully insufficient. It took the Afghan openers simply 10.1 overs to take it down; Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai racked up 83 runs within the Powerplay itself successfully ending the sport as a contest proper there.

The first three overs

There was chaos and controversy to kick off the Asia Cup, however by the point the fog of the primary three overs lifted, Afghanistan had a vice-like grip on the sport. Farooqi struck twice in two balls within the first over to take away Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka, nevertheless it was Pathum Nissanka’s wicket that raised eyebrows. The umpire deemed the batter to have nicked off to the keeper, just for Sri Lanka to assessment instantly. In a baffling little bit of third umpiring, the on-field umpire was suggested to face by his choice regardless of UltraEdge exhibiting nearly no deviation. It brought about consternation among the many Sri Lanka camp, however Afghanistan had the rub of the inexperienced. Over the following three hours. They made it rely.

Rajapaksa revival

There was the briefest glimmer of hope for Sri Lanka simply after that harmful begin that noticed them lose three early wickets. It got here within the type of an aesthetic little stand between Gunathilaka and Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa lifted Naveen ul Haq over the mid-off boundary for an excellent six to kickstart that passage of play, together with his team-mate becoming a member of in later within the over. The actual carnage occurred within the ultimate Powerplay over that noticed the pair plunder 4 boundaries in an over that price 20 to undo a few of the injury that had occurred early on. But when Gunathilaka despatched a reverse sweep straight down deep cowl’s throat, issues started to unravel for Sri Lanka as soon as extra. Rajapaksa soldiered on briefly, however was finally performed by some stunning working that noticed two wickets fall in that style in two balls.

Karunaratne’s resistance

It was most likely a lot too late by the fifteenth over, however Karunaratne wasn’t to know that. Farming the strike adroitly for the ultimate 5 overs, he nearly single-handedly added 30 to the ultimate partnership to make sure Sri Lanka recovered from 75 for 9 to submit a three-figure whole. It was an engrossing interval of play in some ways, with nearly each supply struck to a deep fielder and ending up as a dot ball. There had been events the place the working might need been sharper, however after two run-outs that might solely be described as mind freezes, Karunaratne wasn’t taking any possibilities.

Gurbazball?

A low-scoring sport within the UAE towards Sri Lanka has the potential to develop into a horrid second-innings scrap, however Gurbaz wasn’t having any of it. In a whirwind of a cameo, he would thump 40 off 18 balls to assist Afghanistan rack up 83 within the Powerplay, breaking the again of the chase earlier than Sri Lanka’s spinners may even get into their work. Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana had been singled out for punishment, tonked for 16 and 21 respectively in a no-holds barred show of pure energy.





